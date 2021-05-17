Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

