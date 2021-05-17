MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $205.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.66 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 311,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,961 in the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $41,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

