Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.56. 256,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,547. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

