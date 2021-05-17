Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 261,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,452. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $444.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

