Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 200,000 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. 1,205,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -881.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Colfax by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Colfax by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,431,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 282,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Colfax by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 116,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

