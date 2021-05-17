Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 50,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,899,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

ORCC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 1,044,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

