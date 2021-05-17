Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. HSBC lifted their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $44,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $24,322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 1,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 361,165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Weibo by 682.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $48.79. 1,107,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.