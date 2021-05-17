Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.