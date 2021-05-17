Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 154,414 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,970. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

