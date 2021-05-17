dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Tops $24.90 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00004766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01347859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00115249 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,626,117 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.