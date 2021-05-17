Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,229. The firm has a market cap of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. American Software has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

