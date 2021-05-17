Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($1.03). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($3.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,167 in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. Allakos has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

