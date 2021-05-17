LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $226.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.50.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.72. 118,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,293. LHC Group has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.10.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

