Golos Blockchain (GLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $535.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $715,697.22 and approximately $535.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 257,433,314 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

