Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.98

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

