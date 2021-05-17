Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $418,327.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00116106 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

