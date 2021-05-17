StrongHands Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $277.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,518,780,463 coins and its circulating supply is 17,105,586,109 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

