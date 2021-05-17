The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $296.64. The company had a trading volume of 797,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,582. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $171.99 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

