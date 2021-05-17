Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $53.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,447. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

