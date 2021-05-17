Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.07. Aramark reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,796. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

