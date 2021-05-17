Zacks Investment Research Lowers CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Hold

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $12.08. 152,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

