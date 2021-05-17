LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.19 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $64,395.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.33 or 0.01363475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00116049 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,034,622,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,197,673 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.