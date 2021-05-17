$47.76 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post sales of $47.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $194.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $198.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $203.78 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 32,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,252. The company has a market cap of $633.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

