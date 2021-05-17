SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNCAF stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.