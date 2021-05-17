F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $204.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of FFIV traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.