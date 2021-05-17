F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $204.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

