Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,706 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,774. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.60 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

