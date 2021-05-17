JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $28.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,823. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

