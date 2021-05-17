Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 1,333,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.