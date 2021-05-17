-$0.69 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Anterix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

