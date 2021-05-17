Zen Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

