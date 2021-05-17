Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.35

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

