EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

EDPFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.