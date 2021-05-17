Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $78.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $312.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $318.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.64. 40,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,390. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

