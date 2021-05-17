nOS (NOS) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00452044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00228425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.91 or 0.01329884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042278 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

