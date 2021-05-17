KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.06 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $370.07 or 0.00847206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00085214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.01331383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115664 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

