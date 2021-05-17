Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 246,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

