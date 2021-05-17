Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

CSBR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $9.84. 13,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,449. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 165.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

