Umbrella Network Hits Market Cap of $9.20 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $1.82 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00034316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

