NEXT (NEXT) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $903,036.37 and approximately $15,958.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00647901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

