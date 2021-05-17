$34.22 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to post $34.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.23 million to $141.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $178.93 million, with estimates ranging from $176.03 million to $182.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

Shares of OLO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,525. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

