Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. 226,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,774. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

