Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.88. 295,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

