$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seagate Technology by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 371,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.23. 10,275,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

