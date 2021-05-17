-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSE NUVB remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. 33,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.