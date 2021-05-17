Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

APR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $10,898,000.

NYSE:APR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 168,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

