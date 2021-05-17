Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

