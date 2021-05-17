Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
