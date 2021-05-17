Brian Modoff Sells 1,510 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.80. 5,898,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,994. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

