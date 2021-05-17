WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Paul S. Greenplate Sells 1,232 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,959. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

