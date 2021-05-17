Valor Token Hits One Day Volume of $268,556.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $268,556.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.