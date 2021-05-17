SuperCoin Price Hits $0.0022 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $115,038.84 and $127.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,188,966 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

